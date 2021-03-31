Echo Park - A video released On Tuesday shows a Los Angeles Police Department officer at protests over the clearing of the homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake appearing to fire a projectile weapon at protesters who did not pose a physical threat, in violation of the department's policies.

The video, released by the Los Angeles Times, shows an officer pointing the projectile launcher at protesters nearby as some yell, "Put down your weapon."

The officer, who has his mask pulled under his nose, says "clear the area" before firing at nearby protesters. A second video shows officers walking toward protesters when one of them, who appears to be the same officer, lunges toward the crowd and fires the weapon in their direction. Another video has audio of the weapon being fired twice.

People have reported serious injuries from projectiles, also called 40- millimeter less-lethal launchers, including a man who reported losing eight teeth and a man who was blinded in one eye last year.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moments ago: LAPD aiming and firing rubber bullets at protesters in Echo Park. #EchoParkRiseUp pic.twitter.com/dKTJZe7GQg — Christian Monterrosa (@chrismatography) March 26, 2021