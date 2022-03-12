Echo Park: Resident Daniela Gerson writes in the Los Angeles Times about her roots - and her friends - in an Eastern Europe now once again ravaged by war. In contrast to World War II, refugees are fleeing from Ukraine to Poland, instead of the other way around. "Just when you think you are studying history," Gerson said, "you find that you are living it."

