Echo Park -- A pair of housing developments that have been years in the making are moving forward, with sales at one of the projects expected to begin next spring, according to the Orange County-based company behind both projects.

However, there is still no set opening or sales pricing information yet.

Planet Home Living finally began grading a former parking lot and hillside at 1516 Echo Park Ave. to make room for “Morra,” a project with five homes. Each small-lot home will consist of two and three bedrooms and will range in size from 1434 square-feet to 1480 square-feet, says the developer.

The Eastsider LA first reported on the Morra development in 2010. The previous owners of the property wanted to build a dozen condos, but Planet Home Living had other plans—homes. Initially construction was supposed to begin in 2011.

The other development is up the hill from Morra on Bruce Court. After extensive grading, the developer has constructed a new street and cul de sac for a new and yet-to-be-named single-family home project that will most likely open a few months after Morra. The developer is still waiting on some permits.

The Bruce Court project will have 13 fully detached residences. They will include three-bedroom homes with a total of 1,661 square-feet of space and four-bedroom models with 2,363 square-feet. All of the “ultra modern” homes will feature oversized decks and private yard, according to the developer.

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

“We prefer single family homes over condos whenever it is possible,” said Michael Marini, CEO of Plant Home Living.

“Morra was entitled as a small lot deal and Bruce was always planned for single family detached.”

Currently, the company has no renderings to show because they’re in the process of redesigning exteriors because they are close to vertical construction. Marini expects to have exterior renderings on both project in two months in time for their initial marketing