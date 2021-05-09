Echo Park -- Residents who live near Glendale Boulevard and Park Avenue have spent most of Mother's Day without water after a water main broke overnight.
While residents in a 75-unit apartment building at the intersection were left without water, there was plenty of water, as well as mud and rocks, outside the building where the main had burst, according to one resident.
Southbound Glendale Boulevard was also shut down as crews worked to repair the break.
"As early as 6 a.m., crews were on site to start closing lanes and clean up," said Estaire Press.
The cleanup was still underway several hours later, but there was still no water service at 2 pm, said Press. It's not known if other residents in the immediate area were also without water service.
No word how many people may have lost water service as a result of the pipe break.
