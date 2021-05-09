Broken Echo Park Water Main Equipment

Cleaning up the aftermath of a broken water main at Glendale Blvd and Park Ave in Echo Park.

Echo Park -- Residents who live near Glendale Boulevard and Park Avenue have spent most of Mother's Day without water after a water main broke overnight.

While residents in a 75-unit apartment building at the intersection were left without water, there was plenty of water, as well as mud and rocks, outside  the building where the main had burst, according to one resident.

Southbound Glendale Boulevard was also shut down as crews worked to repair the break.

"As early as 6 a.m., crews were on site to start closing lanes and clean up," said Estaire Press. 

The cleanup was still underway several hours later, but there was still no water service at 2 pm, said Press. It's not known if other residents in the immediate area were also without water service.

No word how many people may have lost water service as a result of the pipe break.

Water and debris at Echo Park water main break

Water and mud fill the  street and sidewalk at at Glendale Blvd and Park Ave in Echo Park following a water main break.

