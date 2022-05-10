Storefront Report: Echo Park Rite Aid gets a makeover

Echo Park - The Rite Aid drug store on Glendale Boulevard is closing down for good on May 19 as part of a cost-cutting move.

The Rite Aid at 1433 Glendale Blvd. is among the 145 stores closing by June, according to company spokesperson Alicja Wojczyk. The company has previously said the closures were intended to reduce costs and boost profits.

Prescriptions at the Echo Park store will be transferred to other health service providers, Wojczyk said. The nearest chain drug store is a Walgreens at Sunset Boulevard and Echo Park Avenue.

“A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance,” Wojczyk said.

Echo Park resident Jennifer Wojinski is not happy about the upcoming closure.

"Not only [are we] losing a source of close by necessities, but so many of the workers are long time neighbors and made the place nice and clean and welcoming," she said.

There's no word what plans the property owners have for the site.

This Rite Aid location had a brief moment of stardom at the Golden Globes in 2019 when co-host Andy Samberg said the Hollywood stars in attendance would be getting flu shots from that pharmacy. Men and women in white coats then came out with syringes and offered vaccinations to the audience. Vanity Fair said the shots were fake.

