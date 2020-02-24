Echo Park -- It appears that restauranter Gareth Kantner is making progress on expanding his Dinette take-out spot into a larger restaurant and market.

Neighborhood tipsters snapped photos as workers temporarily removed the barriers covering the large windows of the expanded restaurant to reveal a sleek interior in what was once a discount store.

The small take-out stand has been closed since Feb. 9 "to finish the final stages of our expansion," according to a notice in the window. "We thank you for your patronage and look forward to seeing you when we re-open with our newly expanded menu and market."

But there's no word as to when the expansion will open.

It has been a year since it looked like the expanded Dinette, a full-service restaurant and bar called Libre and a home good store would soon be opening, according to Eater LA. But that did not come to pass.

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The expansion has been a long time in coming for Kantner, who also owns Cafe Stella in Silver Lake.

It has been more than six years since Kantner announced he had purchased the 6,500-square-foot building on Sunset Boulevard near Echo Park Avenue. At that point it looked like everything would be up and running within two years.

While Dinette opened in the former snack stand, the larger space next door remained under wraps as construction got underway.

Will the restaurant or restaurants that finally open be worth all the wait and trouble? Stay tuned.

Dinette is at 1608 1/2 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park