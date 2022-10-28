Echo Park -- The man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in her apartment earlier this month landed in jail a few days later for a different crime, police said. 

Police today say Alex Hernandez, 62, is to be booked in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on Oct. 9 as she was returned home to her apartment after walking her dog at Echo Park Lake. The suspect pushed the woman's door open as she tried to enter.

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

