Echo Park -- The man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in her apartment earlier this month landed in jail a few days later for a different crime, police said.
Police today say Alex Hernandez, 62, is to be booked in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on Oct. 9 as she was returned home to her apartment after walking her dog at Echo Park Lake. The suspect pushed the woman's door open as she tried to enter.
A few days later, Hernandez was arrested on Oct. 15 on suspicion of an undisclosed felony and is being held in place of $1.1 million bail, according to an LAPD spokeswoman and county inmate information.
LAPD investigators were apparently were unaware that Hernandez was already in jail when earlier this week when they asked the public for help to find the suspect in the Echo Park attack.
An LAPD spokeswoman said there might be other victims. More details are expected to be released later today.
Investigators said the suspect slapped the Echo Park woman in the face twice and tried covering her mouth to prevent her from screaming, but the woman was able to get the suspect off her by kicking him.
Police say the suspect was seen leaving the apartment complex and heading toward Glendale Boulevard and Montana Street.
Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.