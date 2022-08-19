Echo Park shooting scene

Echo Park --  One man was killed in a shooting tonight.

The shooting happened at about 7 pm in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, near Avalon Street, said LAPD spokesman Tony Im. 

