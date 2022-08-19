Echo Park -- One man was killed in a shooting tonight.
The shooting happened at about 7 pm in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, near Avalon Street, said LAPD spokesman Tony Im.
Echo Park -- One man was killed in a shooting tonight.
The shooting happened at about 7 pm in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, near Avalon Street, said LAPD spokesman Tony Im.
Details were scarce, but a suspect, believed to be in his 60s, fled the scene westbound on Avalon in an SUV, based on preliminary information.
Paramedics were called to the scene to transport a man in his 30s, Im said. He had no information if the killing was gang-related.
Police sealed off Echo Park Avenue between Avalon and Ewing Street.
A resident who lives nearby said she heard three or four gunshots. She said her husband saw people giving CPR to a man laying on the ground near the former Echo Park Beauty Salon.
It's the second fatal shooting in Echo Park this month. A man was found dead with gunshot wounds on Allesandro Street on Aug. 9.
Updated @ 8:22 pm
Shooting in #Echopark on Echo Park Ave. and Avalon just now. One person dead - shot while riding his bike. Haven't seen a shooting like this in Echo Park in a long time. #barbaradavidson pic.twitter.com/pHE6XTtc8z— barbaradavidson.eth (@Photospice) August 20, 2022
Publisher
Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.
