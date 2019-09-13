Google map of sunset and rosemont

Echo Park -- Three persons were injured tonight in what police say is a gang-related shooting near Sunset Boulevard and Rosemont Avenue, police said.

One of the victims is in critical condition, said Officer Jay Chavez with LAPD Media Relations. The other two victims were in stable condition.

The shooting was reported at 8:13 pm.

There is no description of the suspect or suspects or what prompted the shooting at this time.

This story was updated at 8:45 am on Saturday, Sept. 14.

