Echo Park -- A woman was in stable condition after being shot early this morning in a drive-by shooting, police said.
The victim, described as a woman in her 20s, was seated in a vehicle when she was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez. The shooting happened at about 2 am.
There's no description of the suspects. It's not know if the shooting was gang related, said Lopez.
This report is based on preliminary police information that is subject to change
Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.
