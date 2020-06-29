Echo Park -- The coroner today released the name of a man shot to death near Echo Park Lake earlier this month.
Kevin Carrillo was 28 years old. No city of residence was available, the coroner's office said. He died at a hospital.
Carrillo was also known as EZ Carrillo, who was a punk rock and soccer fan, according to reader comments.
A 19-year-old man was arrested for the shooting that occurred about 11:40 p.m. June 20 in the 700 block of Echo Park Avenue, near the Echo Park boathouse, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
