Echo Park -- When he was shot to death earlier this month, Josue Soltan Rodriguez was in the same area where he had been living on the streets. And only a few blocks away from where his wife and children lived.
Soltan Rodriguez, age 44, was found shot to death along Allesandro Street near Ewing Street on Aug. 9 at 5:46 am. Police have not released any further details on the shooting or any description of a suspect.
But his wife, Judy, and a family friend spoke of a man who was talented at drawing but struggled with numerous problems.
“He was just up and down the street at any given hour,” said Judy Soltan Rodriguez of her husband of Joshua. (she spells his first name "Joshua," while the county coroner identified him as "Josue").
He had met Judy through correspondence while he was still in prison, from which he would send her some of his well-crafted drawings. When he was released, he and Judy got married, and he moved to Echo Park, where she was living.
But his new neighborhood did not cure his problems, and he ended up homeless in 2018.
“Joshua was fighting his own personal demons,” said Louie Landeros, a close friend of the family.
So, who would have killed him?
Landeros and Soltan Rodriguez said Joshua had some enemies.
“It was a dangerous environment,” Landeros said. “You’ve got a lot of conniving people. You’ve got people struggling daily to feed their habit. So they rob, they do things to each other. And through that, he had made a few enemies."
