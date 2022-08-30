Judy and Joshua

Judy and Joshua (Josue) Soltan Rodriguez.

Echo Park  -- When he was shot to death earlier this month, Josue Soltan Rodriguez was in the same area where he had been living on the streets. And only a few blocks away from where his wife and children lived.

Soltan Rodriguez, age 44, was found shot to death along Allesandro Street near Ewing Street on Aug. 9 at 5:46 am. Police have not released any further details on the shooting or any description of a suspect.

Drawing of Judy by Joshua

Drawing of Judy Soltan Rodriguez by Joshua  (Josue) Soltan Rodriguez.
Drawing of child

Artwork by Joshua  (Josue) Soltan Rodriguez.

