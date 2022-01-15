Echo Park -- An argument turned into a shooting that left two men wounded this morning, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 am in the 2100 block of Park Drive, a street of million-dollar homes across from the trails of Elysian Park. "It sounded like a shootout," said one resident who lives nearby.

It does not appear that anyone else was involved in the shooting. But police are still trying to determine what happened, said LAPD spokeswoman Rosario Cervantes.

She said the two shooting victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officers this afternoon had blocked off the street. They marked the pavement where several bullet casings were found near the top of the Baxter Steps. There was a trail of blood nearby in the park, said one officer.

No other details were available.

Today's shooting took place about 3-1/2 months after a 25-year-old man was killed in a shooting nearby at Park and Ewing Street.