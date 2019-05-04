ECHO PARK -- A man was taken into custody this afternoon after an approximately 90-minute-long standoff with police at a small liquor store.

It's still not clear what prompted the incident that sent police vehicles flooding into the neighborhood and an LAPD helicopter hovering overhead. At one point officers escorted residents from homes next to the LG Market in the 1800 block of Echo Park Avenue while at least one police sniper was positioned on a rooftop.

Unconfirmed reports say police were called in after a man came into the tiny market and began acting erratically. He may have had access to a gun inside the store, according to one official.

The standoff ended between 12 pm and 12:30 pm.

No word yet if anyone was injured.

Police pointing their guns at the liquor store on echo park ave pic.twitter.com/RK5Qgmir8B — Tristan K (@iamsnowbear) May 4, 2019

LAPD getting neighbors evacuated on echo park ave pic.twitter.com/RnmRytN2mH — Tristan K (@iamsnowbear) May 4, 2019