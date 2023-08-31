Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 10,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Annenn Nou talking to a couple of her regular customers at Ms. Donut.
Echo Park -- Sunday will be the last day for Ms. Donut.
Annenn and Sophany Nou, who have run the place for the last seven years, will spend about a week cleaning up and figuring out how to haul out their equipment before closing and moving on out to whatever's next.
After that, for the first time since the 1960s, this building Glendale Boulevard and Montana Street won’t be a donut shop. The next business for that spot is apparently a restaurant, Annenn said.
As for now, the Nous are going through the last of their supplies at a more or less perfect rate. Knowing for several months that they would have to move, the Nous stopped buying supplies over the last month so they wouldn’t have a lot left over. Now it looks like they’ll have just as much as they’ll need to get to the end, Annenn said.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
So there’s no big party planned for closing day on Sept. 3. Maybe they’ll stay open later than usual, Annenn said. That’s about it.
After that, Sophany will start working for Uber Eats while Annenn looks for a separate job, hoping something that will cover the family’s healthcare.
There is one sort of upside. The couple will finally be able to go to a doctor after working nonstop for so long — 15-hour days, seven days a week. Annenn was treated for cancer in 2019, but hasn’t really checked in since. Sophany hasn’t been to a doctor in eight years.
“So we’re going to take time to make sure everything is okay,” Annenn said.
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.