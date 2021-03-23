Echo Park tree topples on Marathon

Echo Park -- A tree toppled across Marathon Street near Rosemont Avenue early tonight as strong wind gusts blew across Los Angeles.

No one was injured. But when that tree fell at about 6:30 pm, it uprooted a chunk of sidewalk.

One man shown behind the fallen tree trunk was taking clippings from the tree, said Yolanda Seabourne, who took the photos. "He is hoping to grow new roots."

Santa Ana winds are expected to keep blowing for part of Wednesday. So, watch out for those trees.

Echo Park tree uprooted on Rosemont
Echo Park tree takes sidewalk with it

