Echo Park -- A homeless man staying beneath a "massive" hillside tree was trapped for nearly 30 minutes this morning when it toppled over following a night of heavy rainfall, bringing down energized electric wires and significantly damaging an adjacent duplex, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman said.

The large pine fell across a public stairway and smashed into the roof of an apartment building next to the stairway that connects Laveta Terrace to Sunset Boulevard below.

Rescuers were called just before 8 a.m. to 1332 Laveta Terrace, said the LAFD's Brian Humphrey. The first firefighters to show up stabilized the trapped man, whose name was not released, and used a chainsaw to cut a rescue path and lessen the weight on him.

More firefighters, including those specializing in urban search-and- rescue operations, arrived to deploy a 50 ton-capable extended boom to lift the tree off the man, who "amazingly sustained only a minor injury" and declined to be taken to a hospital, according to Humphrey.

He said the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety was sent to assess damage to the duplex, where three residents were displaced -- a man and woman in a unit that was red-tagged, and a man who lives in the other unit, which was yellow-tagged.

The residents declined assistance from the American Red Cross, according to the LAFD.

One of the residents, musician Vince Meghrouni, told NBC4 the tree landed with a bang atop the duplex and it crashed through parts of the roof.

"It felt like an earthquake, but no shaking," he said.

Meghrouni told the station the tree fell across the top his living room and was visible through the room of a bedroom.

He told Channel 4 the man injured by the tree was a homeless man known in the neighborhood as George. According to Meghrouni, fire crews had a gurney ready to take the man to a hospital, but he declined treatment and walked away.

The LADWP said an estimated 500 of its Echo Park customers were without power tonight but it's not clear if the outage was related to the fallen tree.

This story has been updated with additional details from the fire department.