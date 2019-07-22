Echo Park -- Police apprehended a man this afternoon after receiving reports that he allegedly was throwing bottles at passerby and attempted to break a restaurant window as he made his way through the heart of the neighborhood's business district.

Police received numerous calls regarding the suspect beginning shortly after 1 pm as he was near Echo Park Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, said LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee. At one point he attempted to break a window in the 1700 block of Sunset, Lee said.

A photo submitted by a reader later showed the suspect surrounded by several officers in front of Taix French restaurant at 1911 Sunset Blvd.

There were no reports of injuries, Lee said.