A man talks on the phone with a colorful background

For more than a year, Tee Martin of Echo Park has been a phone buddy with a 60s man living on the streets of Long Beach.

Echo Park: A short phone conversation with a good friend can lighten up the day. That’s the theory behind Miracle Messages, a San Francisco-based program that connects residents with an unhoused individual via the phone.

For more than a year, Tee Martin of Echo Park has been a phone buddy with Sammy (not his real name), a man in his sixties living on the streets of Long Beach. “We talk about his world and everyday stuff,” Martin says about their weekly phone calls. “I’m here to be a friend, not a case worker or a therapist, but just someone who is there for him.”

