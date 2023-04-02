Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
For more than a year, Tee Martin of Echo Park has been a phone buddy with a 60s man living on the streets of Long Beach.
Echo Park: A short phone conversation with a good friend can lighten up the day. That’s the theory behind Miracle Messages, a San Francisco-based program that connects residents with an unhoused individual via the phone.
For more than a year, Tee Martin of Echo Park has been a phone buddy with Sammy (not his real name), a man in his sixties living on the streets of Long Beach. “We talk about his world and everyday stuff,” Martin says about their weekly phone calls. “I’m here to be a friend, not a case worker or a therapist, but just someone who is there for him.”
Recently, Sammy moved into his first apartment and texted Martin photos of his new place. Martin, who has been a case worker, understands that this can be a hard transition.
“There is a community on the street, and they get used to it,” he says, adding that often Sammy talks about feeling “trapped in a box.” “There are now new sets of problems, and I’m glad I can be there for him during this time.”
Martin joins in a weekly volunteer Zoom meeting set up by Miracle Messages staff. “They assist us with any big challenges we may have with our phone friend,” he says. Volunteers can alert when their buddy has a health issue, has been a victim of a crime or needs additional help. The Miracle Messages staff knows how to contact case workers and other folks on the ground.
Right now, more people are homeless and asking to be connected to a Miracle Messages buddy than volunteers. The program can match up individuals in different cities and states.
Martin says the commitment isn’t that time-consuming. After an initial orientation, volunteers are asked to make a regular phone connection with their buddy. Of course, building rapport takes time, like any relationship, and Miracle Messages has a handbook on ideas for conversation starters and other helpful tips.
“This is a great program for us in Los Angeles who care about our unhoused neighbors,” says Martin, adding, “I’ve grown to feel a warm connection to Sammy. Our conversations are a bright spot in my week.”
