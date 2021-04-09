Echo Park - Baby Blues on Sunset -- the Southern-inspired barbecue that opened four years ago next to Taix French restaurant -- is up for grabs.

The rental listing describes Baby Blues as a turnkey restaurant, with about 1,335 square feet of space, and seven years remaining on the lease. Rent on the Sunset Boulevard space is $7,436.

The business itself has been doing well, according to Leslie Haro, vice president of Urbanlime Real Estate, which is handing the listing. But the owner no longer wants to keep shuttling across town between Echo Park and his other Southern California location, out in Venice, Haro said.

“He’s not leaving because it’s not profitable. He wants a better quality of life,” she said.

Baby Blues also has locations in San Francisco and Philadelphia. The owner of the business could not be reached for comment. And there's no word on what will happen to the giant Justin Turner mural that looms over the restaurant.

Brite Spot seeking new tenant but name will remain the same

Urbanlime is also handling the listing for the Brite Spot right across the street. The landmark diner has undergone several ownership and menu changes in recent years as well as extensive remodeling. The diner been closed for the most part since the pandemic began.

Haro added that the owner of the Brite Spot's building wants the business to remain as the Brite Spot, which has been serving up diner food at that corner under that name since 1949.

“It’s always going to be the Brite Spot,” Haro said.