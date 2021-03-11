Echo Park - A large, new skilled-nursing facility may be headed for the grounds of Barlow Respiratory Hospital next to Elysian Park, according to Barlow’s public relations director Julia Robinson Shimizu.

Barlow has applied for entitlements to build the 150-bed facility on a parking lot on the south end of the hospital’s Stadium Way campus.

The new facility could save a step in patient care. Currently, the hospital takes patients who’ve been released from intensive car, and provides long-term acute care. When they’ve recovered enough to advance to skilled nursing care, they have to be transferred somewhere else, off the campus.

Now, they can stay at Barlow, and be monitored by some of the same people as before.

“The proposed facility will fill a void to become the only skilled nursing facility to serve the downtown Los Angeles area and will ensure uninterrupted continuum of care,” Shimizu said in a statement.

This will be the only skilled nursing facility in the city and county that specifically serves patients with chronic critical illness and will specialize in patients with ongoing respiratory conditions, according to Barlow. It is already the only not-for-profit respiratory hospital in California.

This is part of Barlow's ongoing expansion and renovation efforts, which have recently included getting a new, larger intensive-care unit with private rooms, a new, modernized pharmacy,more radiology suites, seismic improvements, and a 1,000 square-foot electrical/mechanical building.

Barlow Respiratory Hospital was founded in 1902 as Barlow Sanatorium.