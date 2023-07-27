Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
The new owners, who operate a restaurant and plan to open a new spot in Echo Park, visited the site, Annenn mentioned.
"They seem like nice people," she said.
A person at NOHCO Real Estate, the listing broker, said the firm was not at liberty to talk about the sale.
The Nous took over the shop seven years ago from a distant relative who ran it for the previous 16 years. Ms. Donut first opened as a Winchell’s in the 1960s. The couple ran the shop from 5 am to 5 pm every day, starting baking for the next day at 11:30 pm.
Future plans are uncertain, Annenn admitted. Relocating would cost around $150,000 — money they don't have. For now, they consider working for Uber Eats to support their three children.
But until the end of August, they will keep the shop running.
"For my customers, it's important to stay happy," said Annenn. "Our focus is to serve them till the end. We are stressed, but we won't let it overcome us."
The Go Fund Me fundraiser for the Nous' relocation is ongoing.
