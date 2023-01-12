In this issue: This week's storm knocked out power and knocked down trees across the neighborhood. A 176-unit apartment building is now underway on Sunset. And a look at the scene in the neighborhood's "it" bar.
There's a Subaru under that oak tree, which fell across Echo Park Avenue near Baxter during Tuesday's storm. Thanks to Robin Blackman for the photo.
News & Notes
What's all that construction about at Sunset near Mohawk, across the street from 7-Eleven. It's where Cypress Equity Investments is building a seven-story, 176-unit apartment building with a roof deck, swimming pools and underground parking. It's the same site where a previous developer won approval for 62 apartments about 15 years ago. That project never came to fruition, but Cypress Equity took over and came up with a project that was more than twice as large. Construction will take more than two years, according to city documents mentioned in Urbanize.
Our stormy January has been accompanied by neighborhood power outages, including one involving about 800 LADWP customers earlier this week and nearly 2,500 customers last week.
El Prado was touted as a Sunset Boulevard "it" bar in the L.A. Times. Writer Jordan Michelman recounts how patrons play chess, drink natural wine with "nepo babies" -- aka "nepotism babies" -- and order hot dogs under a disco ball. “I just love the disco ball here, don’t you?” a patron told the Times. “It’s so … you know … irregular.”
Neighborhood crimes during the past week included two reports of grand theft in the 1600 block of Sunset, a burglary in the 1000 block of Sunset and aggravated assault in the 200 block of Lake, according to CrimeMapping.com.
