In this issue: Another member of the neighborhood council has stepped down. The Dodgers are back, but absolutely no spitting allowed. And an animal rescue group is in the doghouse.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses during the pandemic. And please support The EP Weekly and The Eastsider by becoming a reader sponsor or making a one-time contribution. Thank you!

Read on!!

Sign up here for your own Echo Park Weekly

Delivered to your inbox Thursday mornings

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

A second neighborhood council member resigned last week, amid a controversy over a noose tied around a statue, The Eastsider reported. Chris Ellington stepped down shortly after the resignation of fellow board member Tad Yenawine. Both departures can be traced to an online firestorm surrounding a statue on Yenawine's porch. Yenawine said the noose were placed around the statue by his then-roommate. Ellington was vice treasurer of the board. Yenawine was the secretary.

Longtime neighborhood activist Michael O’Brien died last week, according to Andrew Garsten from the Echo Park Improvement Association. O’Brien was an active member of the Citizens Committee to Save Elysian Park (CCSEP) and spearheaded an effort to replace a stand of iconic palm trees that are falling victim to a deadly fungus. In his professional life, O’Brien was an landscape architecture instructor at UCLA and a longtime employee of the City of Los Angeles, where he worked as a city planner.

An animal rescue group sued over the taking of a dog from an Echo Park homeless man is now in trouble with the state, The Eastsider said. Attorney General Xavier Becerra claims that Little Love Rescue and founder Brittany Littleton unlawfully solicited donations and falsely claimed that a dog named Luna needed spinal surgery. Luna had been the subject of a separate lawsuit filed by an Echo Park homeless man who claimed the rescue organization wrongfully took his dog and inaccurately claimed that he had abandoned the animal. Littleton denied the allegation.

The Dodgers played their first 2020 exhibition game Sunday night, nearly four months later than originally planned, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-2, The Eastsider said. Fans weren't allowed in the stadium due to COVID-related restrictions. The rules required players and managers to stay at least six feet from umpires when disputing a call. And no spitting. The same rules will apply during the season home opener today, Thursday, July 23, against the San Francisco Giants.

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

A single-family home at 333 N. Douglas will be razed and replaced by an eight-unit condominium project, under plans filed with the city. Each unit will be three stories, with four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The two-bedroom home slated for demolition was built in 1906. The owner is listed as Tianrui United Consulting.

A new landscaped median is in the works for a stretch of Allesandro near Glendale Boulevard. The $700,000 project is scheduled to break ground in spring or summer 2021, according to the office of Councilman Mitch O'Farrell.

Three people in Echo Park have died since the COVID-19 outbreak began, according to the county health department's latest figures. There have been 132 lab-confirmed cases in Echo Park, but most persons have not been tested.

Shepard Fairey's Studio Number One has designed a trio of posters as part of Mayor Eric Garcetti's L.A. Mask Print Project, which seeks to encourage the wearing of face coverings. The posters from the Echo Park-based artist will be distributed by small businesses and will eventually be available as an online download from the city's COVID-19 website. "In addition to being one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, wearing a face mask is also a sign of respect and selflessness,” said Fairey in a statement

Events



Friday, July 24: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Crime

Crimes this week included a burglary in the 1500 block of Sunset, a stolen vehicle near Montrose and Glendale, and two assaults with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of Palo Alto, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.