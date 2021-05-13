In this issue: A new shop brings inclusive lingerie to the neighborhood. Workers collected tons of trash following the closure of Echo Park Lake. And a bar owner is back in business.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.

Now, read on!

• Sign up here for your own Echo Park Weekly

Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings

Echo Park Scene

Thanks to Serena Montenegro Jensen for sharing her photo of a pair of baby owls looking down from a tree in Elysian Park. So cute!

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

News & Notes

More than 35 tons of waste have been collected from the grounds around Echo Park Lake since the park was closed in late March. The west side of the lake, where a homeless encampment spread over the course of the pandemic, had the largest number of sharp objects, drug paraphernalia, corrosive materials, and human waste.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Chelsa Hughes has created an inclusive line of lingerie that is now featured in her new Echo Park store -- Cantiq. Including plus-size and gender-fluid fashions into her lingerie line has given Hughes a unique edge in the fashion world and attracted the attention of big retailers, reports The Eastsider.

Residents who live near Glendale Boulevard and Park Avenue spent most of Mother's Day without water after a water main broke overnight. While residents in a 75-unit apartment building at the intersection were left without water, there was plenty of water, as well as mud and rocks, outside the building where the main had burst. Southbound Glendale Boulevard was also shut down as crews worked to repair the break.

Papa Cantella's, a sausage manufacturer based in Vernon, has been making the Dodger Dogs sold at Dodger Stadium this season. Longtime Dodger Dog supplier Farmer John and the team were unable to reach a new agreement following the 2019 season. So the Dodgers have announced a multi-year partnership with Papa Cantella's. Dodger Dogs continue to be one of the best-selling concession items in professional sports.

While some bars were wary about reopening last week, Bar Bandini was ready to serve customers indoors after pandemic restrictions on businesses were relaxed. “I look forward to seeing the community back together,” Bandini’s owner, Jason Piggott, told The Eastsider. “I know, speaking for myself, that I'll be more grateful and much more aware of the gifts of being around other people and socializing. I'm sure I'm not alone in that sentiment.”

Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.

Crime

Crimes this week included a rape in the 1400 block of Allison, a robbery in the 1000 block of Sunset, and a vehicle theft at the 1400 block of Lemoyne, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.