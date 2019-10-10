An Echo Park woman accused of killing of her 11-year-old son will not face the death penalty. Homeless families are moving into Gateways Hospital. And after years of waiting, a long sought traffic signal will be switched on this week.

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

A homeless man living in a Glendale Boulevard underpass said an explosive device, perhaps an M-80 firecracker, went off next to his tent Sunday night, ripping a hole in the fabric and filling the tent with smoke, The Eastsider reported. The man, who identified himself as Freddy, said he had been reading a book and preparing to fall asleep when he heard a large vehicle rev up and speed away, followed almost immediately by the explosion. Homeless advocates at Street Watch LA posted photos of the man's damaged tent and scorched sidewalk. "Thankfully our friend and his 2 cats are physically ok and we got them a new tent, but this was extremely traumatic for them," Street Watch said on Twitter.

The woman accused of starving her son to death will not face the death penalty, KTLA reported. The death penalty was taken off the table at a court hearing Monday for Verónica Aguilar, 42. Eleven-year-old Yonatan Daniel Aguilar was found dead inside a closet, weighing only 34 pounds, in their home at Rosemont and Santa Ynez on Aug. 22, 2016. Verónica Aguilar now faces a possible sentence of life without parole. She has pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse resulting in death.

A place for homeless families with children has opened in the neighborhood, according to The Eastsider. The Whole Child, which has been helping vulnerable families for 62 years, is overseeing 44 housing units that are being leased from The Gateways Hospital and Mental Health Center. The first families already moved into the new facility on September 3, with a grand opening held on September 21. "It is our priority to make sure that children are kept safe from the harshness of sleeping in cars and motels," Supervisor Hilda Solis said at the grand opening.

Triple Beam, the neighborhood's newest pizzeria, wants to pour you a drink to go with that pizza slice. The owners are seeking permission to sell beer and wine, to be served on the premises and to-go, from 9 am to 2 am, according to a filing with the Planning Department. Triple Beam, which weighs pizza slices and then charges by the ounce, opened this summer in the former Two Boots pizza space on Sunset next to The Echoplex.

It's probably the most long-awaited stop light in Echo Park. After year of complaints, requests and even a Go Fund Me campaign, a traffic signal at Sunset and Portia is scheduled to be switched on during a ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 2 pm, according to the office of Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell. There was already a flashing yellow light indicating that pedestrians were trying to cross Sunset. But many residents have said it fell short of what was been needed at this intersection, which has grown more busy thanks to new restaurants and bars.

Well, there's always next year. Dodgers fans poured out of the stadium in a blue mood Wednesday night after the Dodgers lost to the Nationals 7-3 in the final game of the NLDS. The Dodgers return to the stadium on March 26 for next season's home opener against the Giants. Go Dodgers!

Events

Friday, October 11: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Sunday, October 13: Remains to be Seen, Program Two - experimental film

Monday, October 14: Choir! Choir! Choir!

Wednesday, October 16: Hot 8 Brass Band

Thursday, October 17: Chamber of Commerce meeting

Crime

Crimes this week include assault with a deadly weapon near Echo Park and Laguna, grand theft auto in the 2100 block of Sunset, and a robbery near Douglas and Kellam, according to CrimeMapping.com.