Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

Echo Park's neighborhood council is sponsoring a cookbook. “Originally I proposed this as a COVID cookbook/morale-boosting project that would document this historic time and place, and perhaps unify the neighborhood in a fun way,” said Rebecca Leib, co-chair of the council’s Outreach Committee. But after some delays, the project is shaping up as more of a holiday cookbook featuring local recipes. Leib said she hopes to have the free cookbook ready in November. In the meantime, Leib is looking for recipes from Echo Park residents, or recipes that remind you of Echo Park. Send your recipes to: echoparkcommunitycookbook@gmail.com.

Three people were seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday, The Eastsider reported. The crash took place just after 6 p.m. at 1200 W. Temple St. Two men in their 30s and a woman believed to be 25 were injured.

Basketball player-turned-homeless advocate Talia A. Caldwell has devoted her time and efforts to helping the homeless at Echo Park Lake, according to a profile in Los Angeleno. She does everything from collecting supplies to helping the homeless fill out government paperwork, as part of an effort she calls the Echo Park Fund. She now hopes someone else will take over. "I want someone better than me to evolve and think in more systemic ways," she said.

The Echo Park musical duo known as Neil Frances collaborated on a video for The Music Center’s new digital series For the Love of L.A. Marc Gilfry and Jordan Feller, the pop musicians and songwriters behind Neil Frances, worked with DUBLAB and Quarantine Gallery to create a hypnotic video called “DREAM." The video features familiar L.A. sights, including Echo Park Lake and Dodger Stadium, as well as a mini-mall and homeless tents. If you like dogs, you might also like the video Neil Frances released last week.

A fire on the eastern edge of Elysian Park scorched about one acre of brush Wednesday night. A water-dropping helicopter was brought in to help douse the blaze, which broke out at 6:45 p.m. near the 500 block of North Buena Vista Drive, east of the Arroyo Seco Parkway, according to the L.A. Fire Department. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Four people in Echo Park have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 217 confirmed cases, according to the latest figures from the L.A. County Department of Public Health. The figures do not include the northern edge of the neighborhood and the area south of the 101 Freeway.

A rice ball shop has opened in the space formerly occupied by Triniti, the L.A. Times said. Inspired by Japanese convenience stores, Super Rich has onigiri (rice balls) and bowls filled with yuzu salmon, ume and shiso or miso ginger eggplant. Super Rich is at 1814 Sunset Blvd., (213) 822-2103.

Bar Calo is reopening Friday, according to co-owner David Agnew. The modern Mexican bar/restaurant -- called, among other things, one of the nine best mezcal bars in the United States -- will offer expanded patio service in the parking lot. Hours will be Thursday through Sunday, "5 pm 'til whenever," Agnew said. Bar Calo is at 1498 Sunset.

The fancy Starbucks Reserve outlet on Sunset and Mohawk has been closed for nearly a week. "We are working to re-open our store has quickly as possible," said a notice taped to the door, according to a photo sent in by a reader. No word about what prompted the closure, or when the store will reopen.

Kaleidoscope Kollective, a boutique feature apparel, accessories and gifts, has closed its Sunset Boulevard storefront after four years. However, Kaleidoscope will continue to maintain an online presence and store. The shop featured handmade merchandise created by the four women designers and other artists. "Although this is an incredibly difficult decision, we’re looking forward to re-visioning what Kaleidoscope Kollective will evolve into as our business transitions to an online platform," said a statement on the firm's website. The owners did not say why they closed their storefront.

Laura Ann's Jams joins the Echo Park Guide with a 10% discount to first-time buyers who mention EASTSIDER.

Upcoming Events

Friday, Sept. 4: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Crime

Crimes this week included a burglary in the 1300 block of Douglas, a robbery at Glendale and Park, and stolen vehicles in the 700 block of Alvarado, the 2100 block of Reservoir, and the 1300 block of Waterloo, according to CrimeMapping.com.

