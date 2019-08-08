A proposed affordable housing project is making headway despite opposition. Car break-ins took a big jump during the first half of the year. And Angelus Temple is plugging into solar power.

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

City staffers are backing a proposal to build affordable housing on a recreation yard at 1146 Glendale Blvd -- a move opposed by the social services agency that runs the facility, The Eastsider reported. A report from the City Administrative Officer recommends that the city seek proposals from developers to build up to nearly 100 units of affordable and multi-family housing with social services on the site. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell has favored the site for homeless housing because it is city owned property and located near major bus lines. The proposal must still win the backing of the City Council and Mayor.

Echo Park had among the biggest increases in vehicle break-ins across the Eastside during the first half of this year, said The Eastsider. A total of 241 thefts from vehicles were reported during the first six months of the year. That's a 50.6% increase compared to same period in 2018, according to an analysis of LAPD crime stats by researchers at at USC.

What is that? A greenhouse? A factory? That's what a lot of residents are asking about the metal structure now rising on top of the Angelus Temple parking garage. The 7-level parking structure that looms over Glendale Boulevard is getting even taller thanks to what a building permit describes as a 128-foot-wide by 225-foot long "carport" topped by solar panels. The project, which apparently has been in the works for a few years, will cut the church's electric bill by about $100,000 annually.

A pair of Echo Park housing developments that have been years in the making are moving forward, with sales at one of the projects expected to begin next spring, The Eastsider reported. Planet Home Living finally began grading a former parking lot and hillside at 1516 Echo Park Ave. to make room for “Morra,” a project with five homes. The other development is up the hill from Morra on Bruce Court. It will consist of 13 "ultra-modern" single-family homes that may start being available for sale some time next year.

Events

Friday, August 9: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Sunday, August 11: Echo Park Film Center Rummage Sale

Tuesday, August 13: Planet Booty - music

Thursday, August 15: Echo Park Rising begins

Crime

Crimes this week included two assaults only a day apart from each other in the 1700 block of Glendale; an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of Park, and a burglary in the 500 block of Coronado, according to CrimeMapping.com.