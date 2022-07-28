In this issue: A rape and a "hot prowl" burglary were among this month's crimes. An investor is backing two new residential projects on Alvarado. And there's a new fried chicken place coming to the neighborhood.
If you value the EP Weekly's roundup of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readers. And check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.
Now, read on!
Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings
Echo Park Scene
If you drove to the Echo Park Starbucks on Wednesday craving a venti oat milk latte and a kale bite, you were out of luck. Apparent supply chain problems at this and other Starbucks left many toppings, flavorings and snacks out of stock, according to signs taped to the drive-thru menu. How can we go on without a caramel drizzle?
Share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or just reply to this newsletter, attach them to your email and provide a brief description. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
News & Notes
Investment firm Manhattan West Real Estate is joining Beverly Hills-based Local Development to build to residential projects along Alvarado. Local Development already filed paperwork earlier this month for a five-story, 47-unit building at Alvarado and Santa Ynez. Last April, the company filed paperwork for a five-story, 55-unit building just a block away at Alvarado and Kent. Pending approvals, construction on both projects is expected to begin in late 2023, and be completed about two years later.
A take-out restaurant specializing in fried and grilled chicken sandwiches is setting up a branch along Sunset. Glendale-based Rockbird has posted a picture of its upcoming new location at 2213 Sunset Blvd. along with the message, “Please stand by.” No word yet on when it will open. Rockbird is also setting up a location in Highland Park at the former site of a cannabis dispensary, LA Eater reported.
What does Echo Park Lake need? That's what a community survey will find out in the coming months, according to Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell's office. A consultant will be hired to survey residents and assess what's needed and what to do with about the controversial chain-link fence around the park. The results from the study will be used to develop an informal master plan for the park, nearby recreation center, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts and playing field. The survey is part of the $500,000 the City Council allocated to the Recreation and Parks Department, which will also pay Park Rangers to continue to provide unarmed security at the park, according to Council District 13. We will update you about upcoming meetings.
A person was shot and wounded early Monday morning along the southbound Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway near Dodger Stadium, and a suspect was being sought. The shooting was reported about 1 a.m. near Hill Street, according to the CHP. The wounded person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No suspect description was available.
A plan to build more than 100 residences on the site of the former A Grocery Warehouse on Sunset near Portia is coming up for a public hearing on Wed., Aug. 3. Plans for the project, which were revealed in 2017, call for constructing a five-story building with 136 residential units on the site of a parking lot and two vacant commercial buildings.
Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.
Crime
One rape occurred in a nightclub, and a burglar broke into a home while its occupants were inside. Those were the two major crimes that LAPD Senior Lead Officer Gina Paialii discussed at this week's meeting of the Echo Park Neighborhood Council.
Paialii did not provide locations or dates for both crimes. But the burglary took place at about 1 am while someone was at home in what is often referred to as a "hot prowl" burglary. "Those are the scary ones," she said.
There were four burglaries and five stolen vehicles reported in the past month, said Paialii, who oversees the area north of Sunset and east of Glendale Boulevard.
She said most of the neighborhood crimes have taken place along Sunset near stores and bars.
Looks like CrimeMapping.com is still not functioning for our area. We'll check back next week.
-- Jaymin De la Cruz provided details of the neighborhood council meeting
What do you love about Echo Park?
EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:
- What's your name?
- What do you do? (optional)
- How long have you lived in Echo Park?
- What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?
- Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)
We look forward to your responses.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.