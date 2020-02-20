In this issue: The city may look at opening an Echo Park homeless shelter. A four-story apartment building is planned for Echo Park Avenue. And Kickstarter co-founder and neighborhood resident Yancey Strickler talks about "bentoism."

Read on!!

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

A police chase on surface streets ended with two suspects being taken into custody near Barlow Hospital next to Elysian Park, the Eastsider reported. Authorities said the suspects tossed items from the vehicle as numerous police vehicles gave chase. Units from the LAPD Rampart Division later recovered a gun. TV coverage showed the suspects running through the hospital grounds on Stadium Way.

City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell filed a motion to look at emergency shelter options on public or private property for homeless people in Echo Park, the Eastsider reported. If the motion is approved by the City Council, city analysts would be instructed to look at potential sites, capacity, security needs, hours of operation and types of services that might provided. Since late January, a group of homeless people has been asking O'Farrell to find a way to let them stay at Echo Park Lake overnight as long as they promise to keep the park clean and not be a nuisance to visitors.

A developer has proposed demolishing a 105-year-old home to build a 4-story apartment building on Echo Park Avenue, according to an application filed with the planning department. Marina Del Rey-based Hunter Kenihan is seeking to construct a 56-foot-high building in return for reserving three apartments for very low income tenants. The project at 1440 Echo Park Ave. would also contain a small amount of commercial space and subterranean parking. A rendering of the project shows a narrow, contemporary-style building rising twice as high as neighboring structures.

Kickstarter co-founder Yancey Strickler, who moved to the hills of Echo Park from New York in 2017, sat down with dot.LA (the new tech news website) to talk about his new book and replacing "financial maximization" with a philosophy he calls "bentoism." Says Strickler: "Having an awareness of what the long term vision for yourself empowers you to live up to that. It gives you meaning in life. To be an active part of your community brings you all kinds of wealth."

Renderings have been unveiled for a small-lot division at 1418-1424 Mohawk Street, Urbanize reports. Seven single-family homes are to go up, replacing a duplex and a triplex. The new homes would each be three stories high, with a rooftop deck and two-car garage. Construction is scheduled to begin at the end of next summer.

The new small-lot subdivision going up at at 1830 N. Glendale Blvd. is almost finished, according to Urbanize. The project, called The Cliffs, is eight-single family homes between 1,408 and 1,774 square feet apiece. Prices start at $799,000.

Events



For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Friday, Feb. 21: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Saturday, Feb. 22: Tabletop Gaming

Monday, Feb. 24: Daniel Terna’s "Home Movies"

Wednesday, Feb. 26: Live Performance of Jean Genet's The Maids

Thursday, Feb. 27: Homelessness Forum

Thursday, Feb. 27: Los Angeles College Radio Night

Crime

Over the last seven days, crimes in Echo Park included assault with a deadly weapon near Reservoir and Glendale, and a vehicle break-in near Lemoyne and Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.