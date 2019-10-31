Peek inside the $2 million Elysian Heights home owned by model and actress Emily Ratajkowski. A fancy new pizza place has opened south of the 101. And Carroll Avenue is once again a trick-or-treating hot spot.

Model and swimwear designer Emily Ratajkowski showed Vogue her Echo Park home, billed as a 1650-square-feet “warehouse-style outfit” with high ceilings on a quiet dead-end street. Ratajkowski, who rose to prominence appearing in the music video for Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines,” moved into the $2 million EP home last year. She lives there with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their German shepherd dog Colombo.

The neighborhood has gained a swanky new pizzeria. Gra Pizza, which we told you about last year, opened its doors in the 300 block of Glendale Boulevard in the Echo Park Village complex. Eater has some background on the pizzeria's sourdough and pickled offerings.

Actor Don Cheadle was in Echo Park Sunday for a tribute to John Singleton at Ava DuVernay's new Array complex on Glendale Boulevard. "Our Q+A about you first meeting John, the fascinating stories about making ROSEWOOD in Klan country and the impact he had on your own directing was stellar," DuVernay said of Cheadle's comments during his appearance. "Appreciate you so much!"

Angeleno Heights, and Carroll Avenue in particular, is once again ranked as one of the best places in L.A. to go trick-or-treating. The neighborhood's large number of Victorian-era homes "makes Angelino Heights an ideal backdrop" for a night of spooky activities.

Artists and collectors are being asked to donate work for a silent auction that will benefit Central City Action Committee, a nonprofit group that provides services to at-risk youth at its offices in Angeleno Heights. The auction will be held Nov. 21 at Tropical de Nopal on Beverly. Click or tap here to find out how to donate and eventually bid on artwork.

Friday, November 1: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Friday, November 1 to Saturday, November 2: Human Rights Film Festival

Tuesday, November 5: Power of Love Yoga

Tuesday, November 5: Club Dynasty - writing group

Wednesday, November 6: Echo Park Book Club

Wednesday, November 6: Bar Wrestling

Crime

Crimes this week included an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of Glendale, motor vehicle theft in the 900 block of East Edgeware, and a robbery near Echo Park and Morton avenues, according to CrimeMapping.com.

