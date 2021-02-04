In this issue: A protest briefly shut down the Dodger Stadium vaccination site. A young actor paid more than a million for a small Echo Park home. And there's a new profile of architectural photographer Maynard Parker.

Echo Park Scene

Water cabbage and lotus seed pods float on the surface of Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Sandy Driscoll for the photo.

News & Notes

The COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium was briefly and unexpectedly closed Saturday after protesters showed up at the entrance. The Los Angeles Fire Department shut down the stadium gates for almost an hour after protesters tried to get inside. Video from the scene showed one demonstrator with a sign urging the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, while others spoke out against the COVID-19 vaccine. One protester's sign simply warned: "Save your soul. Turn back now."

While we're discussing vaccinations .... Actor Sean Penn fired off an angry and lengthy response to complaints about working conditions at the Dodger Stadium vaccination site, which is partly staffed by Penn's emergency volunteer group, the Los Angeles Times reported. Penn was unhappy with what he read in the comment section of a New York Times story about the site, where commenter complained about working 18-hour days, six days a week, without a break. Penn responded with a nearly 2,200-word internal email (leaked to the L.A. Times), calling the comments inaccurate, uninformed and “dissent in the low-hanging fruit of cyberspace.” He said the authors could simply quit instead of engaging in a “broad betrayal of all.”

Free COVID-19 tests are now being offered at the Echo Park Pool. The service will operate Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1419 Colton St. The site is offering walk-up and drive-thru testing. No appointments are necessary, according to a statement from Councilmember Gil Cedillo’s office. Appointments are available through curative.com.

Actor Jake Borelli -- aka Dr. Levi Schmitt on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” -- has paid $1.1 million for a small, refurbished 1950s bungalow, according to Dirt and real estate records. The house is 921 square-feet and is almost completely hidden by a high fence and trees. It previously changed ownership in April 2018 for $934,000.

Maynard Parker, an architectural photographer who set up his home and studio in Echo Park in 1940, received a new profile in Palm Springs Life. "Maynard L. Parker had a knack for making the ordinary look extraordinary, and the extraordinary look phenomenal," said the writer, James Munn. Parker's work, the piece points out, was "artfully earthbound, never revealing the photographer’s tricks behind the photo and always leading the eye to what mattered."

Crime

Crimes this week included an aggravated assault in the 700 block of Echo Park Avenue, motor vehicle theft at the 1200 block of Innes, and a burglary in the 900 block of Academy, according to CrimeMapping.com.

