Echo Park Scene
Peeling signs create a collage at the corner of Echo Park and Montana.
News & Notes
An arrest was made in connection with an assault in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after the Elton John concert last month, TMZ reported. A man in his 60s was kicked and beaten unconscious after he and his wife were in a fender-bender with another car.
Don't worry. Echo Park Lake won't dry up anytime soon, despite the drought. Its 28.75-million gallon capacity can be replenished even by a minor storm, according to L.A. Sanitation & Environment. More details can be found in an Eastsider report on local bodies of water.
LAist tours some of the homes and history of Angelino Heights. “I'm not into minimalism and boxes," said one resident. "I love living in the past.”
One hundred years ago in November, actress Edyth Sterling went to jail for speeding in the area of Echo Park Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 30, 1922. The star of “The Girl Who Dared” and “When the Fiddler Came to Big Horn” was clocked at an ungodly 37 miles an hour. The movie heroine and former rodeo rider was sentenced to five days as part of a citywide crackdown on speeders.
This week, crimes in the neighborhood included assault with a deadly weapon at the 1400 block of Sunset, burglary at the 900 block of Academy, and motor vehicle theft at the 2000 block of Alvarado, according to CrimeMapping.com.
