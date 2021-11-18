In this issue: A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash. Find out where encampments might be banned in the neighborhood. And a stable in Elysian Heights is home to a pair of rescued horses named Half-Moon and BeauDune.

Now, read on!

Echo Park Scene

Diana Diekmann shares with us her photos of the growing Downtown skyline from two different vantage points.

"Since I have been walking my neighborhood during the pandemic, I have developed a fascination with the Downtown skyline," said Diana. "One is at dusk from Elysian Park, and the other is on a walk around Echo Park Lake."

News & Notes

A driver was charged in a fatal crash in which a homeless man sitting on a bus bench was struck and knocked onto the side of the 101 Freeway. Andres Hernandez, age 30, of Norwalk, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. The Eastsider

Shout and About on Echo Park Avenue is one of the Eastside retailers preparing for and dealing with holiday supply chain problems. The owner, Tamara Houghten, has kept up with orders. Her big problem is finding shopping bags. “I used to get them in boxes of 250; now only 25 come to a box," she said about the recycled paper bags with handles. "I've had to find other vendors.”

A school and two freeway underpasses in Echo Park are among the 16 sites on the Eastside where City Council members want to enforce bans on encampments and sleeping on and obstructing sidewalks and other public places. Go here for an interactive map of the sites.

A small stable that had stood empty next to Elysian Park now shelters a couple of rescued horses. Elysian Park Stables Co-Op has moved in a 28-year-old Silver Grulla Quarter Horse called Half-Moon and a 26-year-old, Chestnut Paint named BeauDune. “Both horses are still full of lots of vinegar when riding,” said Jamel Josset, with the stables co-op.

Model Emily Ratajkowski shares photos of her $2 million Echo Park home. Inquisitr has plucked those photos of colorful interiors from her Instagram feed.

Echo Park Thanksgiving Picks: Here are some neighborhood spots for those who want to skip cooking on Thanksgiving or need help with some dishes:

• Honey Hi for ube purple sweet potato pie

• Lassen's for vegan pumpkin pie

• Sage Vegan Bistro for seitan turkey, lentil “meat” loaf and all the sides

• Taix French Restaurant for roast turkey and prime rib

Crime

Crime reports last week included an assault in the 1400 block of Logan, a robbery in the 1000 block of Vin Scully, and a stolen vehicle at the 1100 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.

