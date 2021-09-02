In this issue: Barlow Hospital reveals more details about its 150-bed expansion. The city wants to put more distance between protesters and residences. And a lawsuit has been filed over the public meetings dealing with the historic landmark designation for Taix.

You can find clumps of agave attenuata -- or foxtail agave -- growing all over the place.

Barlow Hospital's plan to build a new skilled nursing facility now has documents on file with the city They describe a four-story, 59.5-foot-high building that could accommodate 150 beds on a parking lot on the east end of the property. Developers are asking to build the structure one story higher than zoning normally allows, and to permit smaller set-backs from the street. One of the property's historic structures would also be demolished. The Eastsider is reaching out to Barlow Hospital for pictures of the new building.

Taix restaurant is at the center of a lawsuit against the city. The Silver Lake Heritage Trust is charging that the City of Los Angeles violated laws about public meetings while deciding whether to declare the building a historic monument. Plaintiffs say some members of the public who wanted to speak during some of the meetings were not able to. They also claim that the public was not properly notified or informed about an amendment from Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell.

A law barring protesters from coming within 300 feet of a target’s residence has been requested by the L.A. City Council, which has ordered city attorneys to draft an ordinance. This comes after a year-and-a-half of protests that frequently target public officials at their homes. That includes Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County’s director of public health. Ferrer’s home in Echo Park has repeatedly been targeted by opponents of vaccines and masks, including up to 100 people protesting in November 2020, and a smaller protest last April.

The highest priced home sale last week in Echo Park was a 2-bedroom bungalow on Cerro Gordo, which sold for $1.3 million, according to Redfin. Though the home itself is a modest 1,170 square feet, it sits at the front of a generous 7,500-square-foot lot. Dating back to 1910, the Craftsman still features some original details, including coffered ceilings and leaded glass. It last sold back in 2002, for $336,500.

Crime

Crime over the last week included a motor vehicle theft in the 1900 block of Clinton, a robbery near Alvarado and Sunset, and shots fired along the 1300 block of Calumet, according to CrimeMapping.com.

