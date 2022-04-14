In this issue: A flood of fans is headed our way for the Dodger home opener. A bar/restaurant/video arcade is returning from a long pandemic closure. And a home with a guest house sells for what appears to be a record-breaking price.

Echo Park Scene

Thanks to Colin Havey for sharing his shot of DTLA as viewed from Elysian Park.

News & Notes

The Dodgers hold their home opener tonight, the first in a series of games against the Cincinnati Reds. Several Echo Park restaurants and bars are welcoming the return of thousands of fans with all manner of drink and meal specials, from from Jell-O shots to vegan shakes. And watch where you park! Two-hour parking signs have been posted on Scott Avenue and numerous other streets, and parking on a long stretch of Sunset will be prohibited all day today.

Speaking of Dodger Stadium ... this year marks the ballpark's 60th anniversary. Who did the Dodgers play in their first game at Dodger Stadium on April 10, 1962? Answer: The same team they are playing in this year's home opener, the Cincinnati Reds, which won the 1962 game 6-3. Said one headline: "52,564 See Reds Spoil Dodgers' Debut."

This year's highest priced home sale (so far) was a four-bedroom contemporary on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake that sold for $3.8 million, according to Redfin. In fact, the Waterloo Street property, which sold for $300,000 above asking, appears to be the most expensive single-family home sale in Echo Park. The property also includes a guest house and pool.

An Echo Park Neighborhood Councilmember is among four candidates for mayor demanding that all qualified candidates be included in a mayoral debate next month, the Los Angeles Times said. Alex Gruenenfelder joined Craig Greiwe, Gina Viola, and Mel Wilson held a news conference, saying all 12 candidates who qualified for the ballot should be able to participate in the May 1 debate at Cal State L.A.

A 4-story, 8-unit apartment has been proposed for a vacant lot at 1020-1022 Bonnie Brae St.

Silverback Coffee and Blood & Plume Coffee each get a nod in Time Out among L.A.’s Black-owned coffee shops.

Watch "The Migrant Kitchen" on KCET on May 1 to see Charles Namba and Courtney Kaplan, the couple behind Tsubaki Japanese restaurant on Allison Avenue, WFMZ said.

Button Mash -- the combination bar, restaurant and video arcade -- is reopening this week after being on a pandemic hiatus since Oct. 2020. The restaurant, which was open on Wednesday night for an invitation-only event, has been looking for workers and hinted at its return with a clever back-from-the-dead GIF on its website and Instagram.

Crime

Crime reports last week included an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of Laguna, a robbery near Echo Park Avenue ad Scott, and three vehicle thefts on the streets surrounding the lake - according to CrimeMapping.com.

