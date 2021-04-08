In this issue: A look at the 64-square-foot homes that will shelter the homeless on Alvarado. A lingerie shop and a bookstore are joining the Echo Park shopping scene. And no more cardboard fans at Dodger Stadium.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.

Now, read on!

• Sign up here for your own Echo Park Weekly

Delivered to more than 2,300 subscribers Thursday mornings

Echo Park Scene

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

News & Notes

A tiny home village to shelter the homeless is taking shape on a parking lot at Alvarado and Scott, reports The Eastsider. The village, consisting of 38 cabin-like structures and other facilities, is expected to be completed by early June. Each structure, measuring eight-feet by eight-feet, takes only about an hour to assemble.

The Dodgers will hold their season opener Friday. Actual human beings will flow into the stands, replacing the cardboard cutouts and the fake recording of cheering fans. But the traffic and certainly the crowd won't be like they were in the days of pre-COVID yesteryear. Stadium capacity will be capped at 33%.

Anyone up for a vegan Dodgerberry Shake? With the season opener back on, here are what some Echo Park bars and restaurants near the stadium are doing to celebrate opening day.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Just what were the conditions at Echo Park Lake before it was shut down last month? Councilman Mitch O'Farrell has requested a pair of reports to tally up the damage at the park and review public safety issues.

KCRW caught up with some of the people who were removed from the lake encampment, including David Busch-Lilly, who chose to live on a sidewalk instead of a hotel. The Los Angeles Times reported that some have moved from hotel to hotel, including places in Century City and Monterey Park. Few of the people the Times spoke to said they were happy with the change.

The shutdown of Echo Park Lake also raised a side issue close to The Eastsider’s heart: Press credentials. LAPD Chief Michel Moore told police commissioners Tuesday that his department is trying to reform its credentialing process, after journalists were detained by police while covering the March 25 demonstrations, Spectrum News reported.

The Echo Park shopping scene has some new players: Des Pair Books is opening on April 10 in the former Tavin boutique space on Echo Park Avenue. Meanwhile, a few blocks south, Cantiq, selling lingerie for women, men and the gender fluid, is now open at the corner of Sunset and Echo Park.

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event is taking place in Historic Filipinotown on Wednesday, April 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No location is listed, but it is being co-hosted by Echo Park-based ARRAY, in collaboration with the Center for Family Health & Education. Advance registration is required.

Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.

Crime

Crimes this week included a robbery in the 1000 block of Sunset, brandishing of a weapon near Sunset and Beaudry and an arson in the 600 block of Coronado, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.