A homeless man was trapped for nearly 30 minutes last month after a tree toppled over following a night of heavy rainfall, The Eastsider reported. The large pine smashed into the roof of a nearby duplex, which sits next to the public staircase that connects Laveta Terrace to Sunset Boulevard, and also brought down energized electric wires.

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on Dec. 19, The Eastsider reported. The man, about 60, was struck by a car at about 5:20 a.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Douglas Street and died at the scene. The victim was identified as José Vaquiero, a grandfather of three. Witnesses described the car as a dark blue Honda or Hyundai with dark tinted windows and possible damage to its front end.

Now back to more recent news:

A small rubbish fire blackened the entrance to the Edendale branch library early Sunday morning, The Eastsider reported. The fire appeared to cause only minor damage, shattering part of a glass door and leaving the exterior walls smeared with black soot. No information has been made available on the cause of the blaze. The library remained closed on Monday.

Permanent Records turned out to be temporary after all, announcing it will close its Sunset Boulevard vinyl store after less than four years in business, The Eastsider reports. Permanent Records will continue operating its shop in Highland Park, along with a new store and bar, Permanent Records Roadhouse, in Cypress Park, the owners said on Instagram. "We’re at one of those points in life where we must make a hard decision, and as a team, we’ve decided to leave Sunset and focus our efforts on our other two locations," they wrote. The Echo Park shop at 1816 Sunset Blvd. is set to close on Jan. 26.

Elysian Heights' only dining and drinking spot shut down for good over the holidays. Pollen, the upscale cafe that opened two years ago in the former Fix Coffee space, broke the news to customers with a small sign posted near the entrance. One of Pollen's Australian's owners blamed the closure on the high cost of doing business in California, reports The Eastsider. What would you like to see in this spot?

It's been nearly twenty years since Historic Filipinotown, which includes portions of Echo Park, was officially recognized as a city neighborhood. The L.A. Times explored how that came to be, the area's historic role as a first stop for Filipino immigrants and the challenges posed by gentrification.

Affordable housing for seniors is being proposed on a parking lot next to Echo Park Plaza, the mini-mall at the corner of Montana Street and Echo Park Avenue. The 64-unit project would go up reach five stories, much taller than most buildings in the area. The applicant is listed as Monique Hastings of Ambrose Apartments, LP/Domus GP, LLC.

From affordable housing to pricey property -- A review of last year's real estate activity on Redfin revealed that the neighborhood's most expensive single-family home sale in 2019 was a four-bedroom Modern home with a guest house in the 1600 block of Baxter. It sold for $2.689 million.

Thursday, Jan. 9: Carey Fosse's jazz night

Friday, Jan. 10: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Monday, Jan. 13: Edendale Knitting and Crochet Group

Thursday, Jan. 16: Free Health, Shelter, Emergency, and Social Services

Crime

Crime reports this week included a burglary in the 1100 block of Lemoyne, a robbery in the 2200 block of Sunset and an attempted motor vehicle theft in the 1600 block of Alvarado, according to CrimeMapping.com.

