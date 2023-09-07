We had planned to take this week off as part of an extended Labor Day holiday. But there was so much news, we decided to get back to work to keep you in the loop.
Echo Park Scene
A large spider lies in wait in the middle of a web dripping with raindrops. "I think he was hoping to catch more than raindrops!," said Vivienne O'Brien, who snapped the photo.
You are invited to Belmont High School's 100th Birthday Party
This year Belmont High School celebrates its 100th birthday. To commemorate this milestone, the Belmont High School Alumni Association and the school are hosting a Sentinel Centennial Weekend Celebration. All alumni are invited to campus Sept. 8-11 for the Varsity Football game, an All-Class picnic, and a Commemoration Ceremony.
📢 News & Notes
PETA wants to rename a section of Sunset Boulevard in honor of Bob Barker, the late TV game show host and animal rights activist. The animal rights organization said that it "has begun talks" with Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez to rename the stretch by PETA's L.A. headquarters "Bob Barker Boulevard." Barker, who died last month at age 99, contributed to animal rights causes, including $2.5 million to help PETA purchase its Echo Park building, which is already named after him. Eastsider
Echo Park Rising will fill the neighborhood with music and art this Saturday, Sept. 9. There's no main stage or venue. Instead, the shows and performances will be scattered across the neighborhood and hosted by shops, restaurants, bars and even a tattoo parlor and yoga studio. Many of those same businesses will be offering festival discounts and deals. There's no need to buy a ticket since Echo Park Rising is free!
A couple who sued the Dream Center on Bellevue Avenue over their son’s fentanyl overdose has reached a settlement, KFI reported. Plaintiffs Jon Kent Zediker and Kathleen Ennis brought the wrongful death suit after their 27-year-old son, Jonathan Scott Hand, died of the overdose in 2020.
Echo Park Eats, a so-called "ghost kitchen," opened last month in a former medical clinic off of Sunset Boulevard. In an era when restaurants can survive without having a sit-down location, CloudKitchens, the company that operates Echo Park Eats, offers workspace for a variety of food services without public dining rooms. The new Echo Park facility has more than 20 kitchens, all of which are currently booked by various food concessioners. The Eastsider
A request to allow the sale of wine for a planned, 47-seat wine tasting room at 1498 Sunset Blvd. has been filed with the city. The location is a mini-mall, once home to Sunset Beer and other stores, that is now undergoing renovation. One of the other new tenants is Kushiba, a restaurant connected to chef David Schlosser of Shibumi, a highly-regarded Japanese restaurant, says What Now Los Angeles.
Firefighters extinguished a fire in a three-story house in the 1900 block of Lemoyne on Wednesday night. It took crews about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze that spread to two floors. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, said the L.A. Fire Department.
After the fire was extinguished, two neighborhood kids, Alma and Aviv, were able to take a seat in one of the several fire engines that jammed the narrow street.
🚔 Crime
Neighborhood crime reports over the last couple of weeks included three thefts in the 1600 block of Sunset, assault with a deadly weapon near Ross Loos and Westlake, and robbery near Glendale and Park, according to CrimeMapping.com.
