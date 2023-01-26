In this issue: The co-owner of Stories Books & Cafe has died. A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Sunset. And Konbi, the acclaimed Japanese cafe, has closed permanently.
Echo Park Scene
Thanks to Diane Jacobs for her photo of snow-capped Mount Baldy peeking beyond the palms and hills of Echo Park.
News & Notes
Alex Maslansky, co-owner of Stories Books on Sunset Boulevard, has died, according to multiple sources. The store has been closed since Sunday, and people have also been sharing memories of Maslansky on Stories’ Instagram. “His presence at Stories was a sort of glue that somehow felt like it held the community together,” one commenter said. The time and cause of Maslansky's death have not been released.
A Japanese cafe and bakery that won immediate acclaim when it opened five years ago has closed down, this time for good, according to the L.A. Times. Chef and co-owner Akira Akuto told the Times he blamed the closure not only on the pandemic but also inflation, state labor policies, and a scarcity of ingredients. The Echo Park location had already closed and reopened before - then closed and reopened again last November.
One man was killed, and another was left in critical condition after their motorcycle crashed into a light pole Saturday night, the Eastsider reported. The crash was reported at about 10:40 pm on Sunset Boulevard near Reservoir Street. The driver, described as an Asian male, was declared dead at the scene. A passenger, described as a Black male, was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Gateways Hospital and Mental Health Center has received a $19.2 million state grant to expand services to youths experiencing acute psychiatric emergencies. Gateways will use the grant to add 37 new adolescent beds to its current 27 beds in its Echo Park campus. Dr. Phil Wong, CEO of the Gateways Hospital chain, said the hospital saw a spike in younger outpatients in 2020 and 2021, coinciding with fears and stress generated by the pandemic. Eastsider
A chef known for "living in the chaos" will cook at Button Mash on Sunset starting next month, Eater L.A. reported. Diego Argoti is starting a restaurant called Poltergeist, with menu items that could include items such as mapo tofu-stuffed cabbage with smoked shiitake mushrooms and coconut rice, and panang lamb neck with saffron bao and papaya amba. Argoti is also apparently trying to move past a reputation for a hot temper and long waits for food.
Vegetarian restaurant Elf has reopened, according to Eater LA. The restaurant will be open Thursday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. after closing at the start of the pandemic.
In case you missed it, our own Merrill Shindler wrote about the “delicious downhome” flavors of local Thai restaurant Sticky Rice.
Crime
Neighborhood crimes during the past week included a robbery in the 1000 block of Sunset, brandishing a weapon near Allesandro and Fargo, and a stolen vehicle near Sunset and Echo Park, according to CrimeMapping.com.
