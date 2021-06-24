In this issue: The first group of homeless residents move into a "village" of prefab cabins. It's the end of an era for the Bootleg Theater. And the freeway tunnels that run through Elysian Park are undergoing a $6 million rehab.

Skyscrapers and a palm tree peak above the cityscape of Angelino Heights.

The "tiny home village" that has been getting assembled along Alvarado Street has now opened, offering interim housing for up to 74 people experiencing homelessness. Located in a parking lot by Scott Avenue, the village has 38 new eight-foot-by-eight-foot cabins, as well as showers, restrooms, a laundry area and a dog run. Residents will be provided with medical care, case management services and three meals a day. Thirty-two people had reportedly moved into the village as of last Friday.

The Bootleg Theater in Historic Filipinotown is closing - though the new owners reportedly plan to use it as some kind of performance space. The Beverly Boulevard property was sold after co-owners Jason and Alicia Adams said they "had reached an impasse of irreconcilable differences" with whom they had purchased the real estate with in 1999. COVID, of course, only made things worse. "There is no question that the best nights of our life (so far) were spent at the Bootleg," said the couple, who will continue to stage events virtually and at other locations. L.A. Taco and the L.A. Times have more details.

Pop superstar Elton John will play his final two concerts in the United States at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 19-20, 2022, the musician announced Wednesday. John said his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" will be his final tour dates ever in North America and Europe, he said. John played two famous concerts at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 25-26, 1975, at the height of his popularity.

The Echo Park area has some of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates on the Eastside, and even throughout the city. As of June 14, the percentage of people age 16 and up who had received at least one shot was 77.5% in Elysian Park area, 70.3% in Echo Park, and 69.2% in Angelino Heights. The average rate for the city overall was 67%. Historic Filipinotown was below that average, at 61.5%.

The freeway tunnels in Elysian Park are undergoing a $6 million renovation to improve safety and make the nearly 90-year-old structures easier to maintain. The most visible change so far is that the Art-Deco style portals are being powered-washed to remove flaking paint and graffiti and then being coated with a bright white primer. They're then being painted to resemble the original finish and, finally, covered with anti-graffiti coatings.

Dozens of street vendors, including several from Echo Park, held a rally outside City Hall Tuesday morning, protesting enforcement tactics by county health inspectors, CBSLA reported. The vendors said they were forced to leave Echo Park Lake when it was sealed off following the closure of a homeless encampment. The park has since reopened but, vendors have not been allowed to return.

The city is making sure homeless encampments don't return to Echo Park Lake, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told KABC. Park Rangers are enforcing restrictions aided by the LAPD. "We see Rec and Parks strictly enforcing no overnight camping," Moore said. "And that strict enforcement is a necessary ingredient as we move forward. Our entire city has very limited open spaces and very limited park spaces. And those park spaces need to be available for everyone. And overnight camping is against the law."

Firefighters and park rangers quickly put out a small vegetation fire Monday morning on a remote hillside trail in the Elysian Park area. The fire broke out around 9:13 a.m. near the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway and Stadium Way, and was knocked down at 9:47 a.m.

Either crime has completely vanished from Echo Park (as well as a few other Eastside Neighborhoods), or CrimeMapping.com doesn't seem to be functioning properly. We're hoping for the former, but presuming the latter - and we'll check back in next week.

