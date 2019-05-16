The Brite Spot will once again cater to night owls. A police chase left some cars banged up. And voters are sending Echo Park local Jackie Goldberg back to the school board.

Echo Park Scene

The Lady of the Lake welcomes visitors on a cloudy and cool morning. Thanks to Judy Oroshnik for sharing the photo.

News & Notes

Elysian Heights resident Jackie Goldberg is returning to the school board after a landslide victory in Tuesday's District 5 race against Heather Repenning, reports The Eastsider. The 74-year-old Goldberg, who held her election-night party at Taix restaurant, served on the school board during the '80s before serving on the City Council and State Assembly. "This is not the end. This is the beginning," Goldberg told her supporters. "We need a movement to make the changes we need."

The Brite Spot will be open after midnight again, and a liquor license is in the works, according to Eater L.A. Under new owners Brooke Fruchtman and Jaime Turrey, the spruced up diner will stay open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings, and until midnight the rest of the week. The night owl hours might start as soon as this Friday. They also have approval from the city to stay open 24 hours, if they decide to. As for liquor, that's supposed to happen this summer.

A shooting suspect apparently collided with cars near Temple Street and Glendale Boulevard during a brief police pursuit Tuesday, The Eastsider reported. The pursuit began after officers responded to a shooting in the Westlake District, reportedly at or near a laundromat on 3rd Street by Witmer. One person was injured and transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The suspect then apparently crashed into several vehicles while being pursued by police near the corner of Temple and Glendale.

A brush fire scorched about one acre of Elysian Park near the Arroyo Seco Parkway on Wednesday afternoon before it was knocked down by ground crews and water-dropping helicopters, says The Eastsider.

Chef Joseph Geiskopf is leaving Triniti cafe on Sunset, after serving as executive chef since it opened in 2017, according to Eater L.A. It doesn't sound like a pleasant break-up. As he heads for parts unknown, Geiskopf is also leaving Kensho in Hollywood, which he and David Wynn opened just a couple of weeks ago. Geiskopf explained on Instagram that the restaurants "ultimately never were mine at all in the form of ownership of any degree." He then went on to say he needed to "find a better opportunity to create within a healthier space, and in a sense I think we all do. A proper kitchen that will be supported and paid a living wage." Triniti carried a lot of buzz when it first opened, as a modest cafe with high-level cuisine - "a coffee shop with truly excellent food," The Infatuation said.

Events

Friday, May 17: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Sunday, May 19: Bob Baker Marionette Theater Yard Sale - at the old Echo Park location

Monday, May 20: Pop-up California-Korean fine dining

Tuesday, May 21: Oh No, Ross and Carrie - live podcast on fringe science

Thursday, May 23: Arts & Crafts - Paper Flowers

Crime

Crimes over the past week included a robbery at Park and Lemoyne, a burglary in the 1100 block of Echo Park Avenue and a grand theft in the 1300 block of Waterloo, according to CrimeMapping.com.