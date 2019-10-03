More residential development is headed to the south end of the neighborhood. The Tom of Finland house is in the spotlight. And another Japanese restaurant is opening on Sunset.

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

A developer wants to construct a 69-unit multifamily complex on an empty lot near the Echo Park Deep Pool, reports The Eastsider. The project is one of several on the south end of the neighborhood that are bringing hundreds of residential units to the area south of Temple and west of Vista Hermosa Park.

A small brush and grass fire broke out Tuesday afternoon on the eastern edge of Elysian Park near the 110 Freeway, reports The Eastsider. The slow-moving fire consumed about an acre in the Radio Hill area before it was declared contained. No word on what caused the blaze.

Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell was at Echo Park Lake on Monday to discuss the city's latest restriction on plastic straws, according to Fox 5. As of Tuesday, L.A. restaurants will not give out plastic straws unless a customer specifically requests them. "Restaurants across the city are already switching to alternatives that are biodegradable while more Angelenos are using reusable straws and by extension participating in helping to clean our environment," O’Farrell said.

Winsome restaurant in neighboring Victor Heights has closed after three years, according to Eater L.A. The owners, Marc Rose and Med Abrous, say they still plan to open a branch on the Westside. It opened in 2016 to a reasonably good review from Jonathan Gold. But Eater notes the dining spot suffered from a somewhat hidden, remote location and limited parking.

There will be even more Japanese food options in the neighborhood. Supertoro is planning to bring its build-your-own Bento boxes, hand rolls, sticky rice and snacks to Brick Works, the restaurant complex now under construction in the former Grocery Warehouse on Sunset, reports Eater LA. That will put Supertoro near Konbi, the highly regarded Japanese sandwich shop, the izakaya-style Tsubaki restaurant and the neighboring Ototo sake bar. Brick Works has already signed up coffee roaster Stereoscope Coffee out of Orange County. Supertoro will be at 1485 Sunset Blvd.

The L.A. Times paid a visit to the Craftsman home on Laveta Terrance that's been turned into a shrine to Touko Laaksonen, aka Tom of Finland. The artist, known for his homoerotic drawings of beefy, leather-clad men, lived at the home during the last years of his life. It's now a city historic cultural monument.

Events

Friday, October 4: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Friday, October 4: Ulama: The Game of Life and Death - documentary film on the Mesoamérican ball game Ulama

Saturday, October 5: Watching Paint Dry

Monday, October 7: Library movie night: "Rocketman"

Wednesday, October 9: Bar Wrestling

Crime

Crimes this week include a burglary in the 1100 block of Laveta Terrace, an assault with a deadly weapon near Liberty and Reservoir, and two robberies within a block of each other -- and around a day apart -- near Sunset and Bellevue and the 1100 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.