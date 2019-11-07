Three burglary suspects are killed in a rollover crash. Rent-controlled bungalows are coming down on Sunset. And a look at the neighborhood's Japanese dining scene.

Read on for details!

Echo Park Scene

A break-in at Shoe Palace on Sunset led to a brief police chase that ended with a deadly rollover crash on the 101 Freeway early Friday morning, The Eastsider reported. Three of the burglary suspects were killed and a fourth was hospitalized in critical condition after their vehicle rolled over on the Rampart Boulevard offramp. The deceased were identified as Deron Calhoun, 29, of Las Vegas; Jumanee Buard, 27, of Palmdale; and Jeffrey Owens, 29, whose place of residence was unknown.

Forget Little Tokyo or Sawtelle. When it comes to Japanese cuisine, you no longer have to leave the neighborhood, thanks to a small but growing number of restaurants serving everything from take-out ramen to craft sake, says The Eastsider. Coming soon: a build-your-own bento box meal restaurant and a noted ramen shop from Orange County.

The fate of a 1920s bungalow court kicks off Curbed's report on a proposal to protect tenants whose rent-controlled apartment buildings are demolished for new development. Tenants of the hillside bungalows on Sunset near Guisados received eviction notices in May as the developer prepares to build a 70-unit apartment complex.

Though the new development will include six units for low-income tenants, that doesn't make up for the 10 affordable, rent-controlled bungalows that will be demolished. A proposal in City Hall would require landowners who replace rent-controlled buildings to not only offer tenants space in their new complexes, but to offer those spaces at below market rents.

We told you that the bakery called Clark Street Bread is coming to Glendale Boulevard. But it turns out the bakery's owners have also launched a related business, The Clark Street Coffee Shop at the eastern edge of Echo Park in Victor Heights. The coffee shop has opened in the space previously occupied by Winsome at the base of the residential building known as The Elysian.

Events



Friday, November 8: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Friday, November 8: Comedy Garage

Saturday, November 9: Pasadena Quartet Plays Mozart and Tchaikovsky

Saturday & Sunday, November 9-10: Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival & Music Festival

Monday, November 11: Veteran's Day Memorial Tree Planting in Elysian Park

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Thursday, November 14: Music Videos by L.A. Fimmakers

Crime

Crimes this week included a burglary in the 1700 block of Sunset, spousal abuse near Palo Alto and Belmont, and two robberies less than two days apart in the 1000 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.