A driver and passenger were badly injured after their car slammed into the Super 8 Motel. The fire-damaged House of Spirits is on the market. And a planned affordable housing project moved forward after an emotional meeting at City Hall. Read on!

Two people were in critical condition Monday night after a vehicle careened into the Super 8 Motel at the corner of Vin Scully and Sunset, then slammed into a fire hydrant and palm tree, The Eastsider reported. Police said the driver lost control at around 9 p.m. after trying to pass another car. The driver, a woman in her 50s, and her passenger were trapped in the vehicle and needed to be extricated by firefighters. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one was in the motel lobby at the time of the crash.

The City Council voted to move ahead with a proposed affordable housing project that would rise on a recreation area now used by at-risk youth, reports The Eastsider. The proposal from Councilman Mitch O'Farrell has been opposed by El Centro del Pueblo, a social service agency that runs the recreation yard, and Councilman Gil Cedillo, who represents the eastern edge of the neighborhood. The vote was taken after El Centro supporters flooded the council chambers and O'Farrell and Cedillo exchanged pointed remarks. "This is our future and we will continue to fight for it," Cedillo said. The city will now seek proposals from developers that will be subject to further City Hall review.

It's looking less and less likely that House of Spirits will reopen. The Echo Park Avenue liquor store has been closed since last December after it was heavily damaged by a fire that broke out during a rain storm. Now, the 6,840-square-foot building and iconic neon sign is up for sale at an undisclosed price, according to a listing on LoopNet. The listing describes the property, wedged between The Holloway bar and Los Burritos, as a "rare redevelopment opportunity in the heart of Echo Park." What will happen to that sign? Stay tuned. We've asked the listing broker for details.

The life of slain LAPD Officer Juan Jose Diaz was honored before Saturday night's game at Dodger Stadium, said The Eastsider. Diaz, 24, was off duty when he was shot and killed in late July after going with friends to a Lincoln Heights taco stand. Diaz's father, Candelario, mother, Rocio, and sisters Sarahy and Anahi and LAPD Chief Michel Moore stood along the third base line as the stadium video screens displayed a picture of Diaz, who was described as "a passionate young officer who chose a career protecting others after growing up around gangs."

Mayor Eric Garcetti and other officials gathered near Dodger Stadium on Wednesday morning to mark the the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, said MyNewsLA.com. The ceremony in front of the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center on Stadium was held next to a 23-ton piece of metal recovered from the ruins of the New York World Trade Center.

A new traffic signal will soon be turned on at Sunset and Portia, according to the Council District 13 Facebook page. There’s already a flashing yellow light indicating that a pedestrian is trying to cross Sunset but many residents say it falls way short of what is needed at the busy intersection. In fact, last year, one woman started a Go Fund Me campaign to get a light installed.

Friday, September 13: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Saturday, September 14: Echo Park Lake Film Series: "Viva Las Vegas!"

Saturday, September 14: Vinegar Syndrome - short film variety show

Monday, September 16: Book discussion of quantum physics

Wednesday, September 18: Indelible in the Hippocampus: Writings from the Me Too Movement

Crimes this week included attempted robbery near Academy and Stadium and spousal aggravated assault in the 1800 block of Alvarado, according to CrimeMapping.com.