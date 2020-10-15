In this issue: We have video of man setting a car on fire on Bellevue. New housing projects are in the works on Alvarado Street and Glendale Boulevard. And is EP ready for a scramble crosswalk?

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

A video shows a man setting a car on fire on Bellevue near Bonnie Brae last Friday at around 3 a.m., The Eastsider reported. Stephanie H., who provided the video, said the car was her boyfriend's Honda Accord. "There are kids & seniors living in the house next to where the car is parked, and it’s just very scary now to even sleep."

A five-story, 73-unit apartment project on Alvarado Street got the green light from the L.A. Planning Commission, The Eastsider reported. The commission allowed the mixed-use project at 418-430 N. Alvarado Street -- just south of the 101 Freeway -- to be taller and more dense than would normally allowed in return for including six units for low-income tenants.

The landmark nomination for Taix restaurant is going before the Cultural Heritage Commission today, Oct. 15. No, the commission isn’t voting whether to declare it a historic monument. They’re just deciding whether to take it under consideration, and the L.A. Department of City Planning has recommended doing so. The staff report makes no other recommendation except to say, “the property may be significant enough to warrant further investigation as a potential Historic-Cultural Monument.” The Taix family sold the property last year to a development company, which plans to replace the old Taix building with a six-story housing and retail complex.

Dodger Stadium continues hosting drive-in viewing parties for the National League Championship Series, as the Dodgers continue playing against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas. Viewing took place on 60-foot screens set up in the stadium parking lot with audio broadcast through FM radio. Admission is $75 per car and must be purchased in advance online at Dodgers.com/DriveIn. If you want a Dodger Dog, you will have to bring your own because no food is being sold at the ballpark.

A “scramble crosswalk” is being suggested for the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Alvarado, according to The Eastsider. The idea is for pedestrians to cross diagonally across the intersection, while also using the traditional crosswalks at moments when vehicle traffic is halted in all directions. A committee of the Echo Park Neighborhood Council proposed the idea in a letter to the city’s Department of Transportation, saying this kind of crosswalk could make it safer for pedestrians.

The Eastsider has renderings of a seven-story apartment building planned for the site of Pho Siam Thai Spa, which has been demolished. “Inspire Echo Park,” a seven-story, 90-unit residential building, is slated to rise at Glendale and Pizarro, just south of Temple. Ten units are to be set aside for very low income households. It's one of several large residential projects that are underway or have recently been built on the south end of the neighborhood.

Vanilla Black is back. The small black-owned coffee shop, which got a lot of attention and business amid this summer's protests, shut its doors at the end of September to "reconsider the future of Vanilla Black," according to a post on its Instagram. That raised concerns that the shop would never reopen. But this past weekend, the coffee was pouring again at Vanilla Black. "Words can't express how thankful we are for your kind words, love and support through challenging days."

Upcoming Events

Friday, Oct. 16: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Crime

Crimes this week included an arson in the 1800 block of Bellevue (see the story above), an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of Alvarado, and a grand theft in the 800 block of Beaudry, according to CrimeMapping.com.

