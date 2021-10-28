In this issue: A food delivery car is stolen with a 100-pound dog inside. An old theater is becoming a comedy venue. And an LA bar and restaurant group is taking over a former BBQ spot.

Echo Park Scene

Monday's stormy weather gave way to brilliant blue skies the next day. Thanks to Vincent Foeillet for sharing his photo from Echo Park Lake.

News & Notes

A food delivery worker was dropping off an order in the 1300 block of Douglas Street when a thief stole the unlocked Honda Fit -- with the delivery driver's dog still inside. After the LAPD spread the word on social media and asked the public to help find the dog, the 100-pound Argentinian Mastiff was reunited with his owner.

A restaurant that's been planned for more than two years on Echo Park Avenue is finally due to open in mid-November, Eater LA said. Bacetti, originally known as Etti, is to be an Italian dining spot, connected with Tilda, the wine shop/wine bar next door. Well ... a Roman dining spot, with flavors that connect with ancient Rome.

An entire restaurant is dressing up for Halloween. Thunderbolt cocktail bar in the 1200 block of Temple announced on Instagram that it's "all dressed up for Halloween as the South’s favorite greasy spoon." If you don't know which greasy spoon they mean, their promos look suspiciously like menus from a Waffle House. Highlights include classic diner favorites and alcohol served in coffee mugs. Thunderbolt itself identifies as Southern-inspired, even during the non-Halloween season.

A nearly century old theater at the edge of Elysian Heights is reopening as a comedy venue, adopting a long-running midnight variety show, says The Eastsider. The former Studio Theatre Playhouse on Riverside Drive has gone back to calling itself The Elysian, the name it had in the 1930s. “We aim to do comedy, but we plan to do things beyond what people think of as comedy,” said Kate Banford, the executive director at the Elysian. That includes everything from improv to game shows.

The folks behind The Thirsty Crow in Silver Lake and the Formosa Cafe in West Hollywood are apparently preparing to open a place on Sunset. Bobby Green, Dimitri Komarov and Dmitry Liberman -- who are among the owners of the 1933 Group -- have applied for a license to serve beer and wine as part of a restaurant inside the shuttered Baby Blues BBQ space (formerly Costa Alegre) next to Taix. What do they have in mind? Stay tuned.

Crime

There were five incident reports in the 1000 block of Vin Scully, all on the night the Dodgers hosted the Atlanta Braves for Game 4 of the National League Championship Series: three assaults, a theft and a vehicle break-in, according to CrimeMapping.com.

