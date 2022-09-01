In this issue: A car tumbles 100 feet down an Elysian Park hill. A shooting victim is remembered for his art and struggles. And the building that once housed the House of Spirits is now renting for nearly $24,000 a month.
Now, read on!
Echo Park Scene
A coyote takes an early morning stroll on Portia near Sunset. Thanks to Rick Morton for the photo.
News & Notes
A small car with three persons inside tumbled 100 feet down an Elysian Park hillside on Tuesday night before landing on its roof, according to the L.A. Fire Department. One person, a young male, was taken to a hospital in fair condition. The two others were not injured. The Eastsider
Also in Elysian Park ... a fire burned a little more than an acre of brush Wednesday night near the 500 block of Park Row Drive. No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged, said the L.A. Fire Department.
The former House of Spirits is now available for lease as an office and retail space at nearly $24,000 a month for the entire building. The liquor store was irreparably damaged by fire in December 2018. Its landmark neon sign was moved by the Museum of Neon Art for safekeeping.
The LAPD has released body-cam video of a suspect attacked by a police dog in July, The Eastsider reported. Police said the suspect, a gang member with an active fugitive warrant, had fled from officers when the dog located him in the shrubbery behind a home in the 1500 block of Temple Street.
Angelino Heights residents took to the streets last week to protest the filming of the new "Fast & Furious" movie in their neighborhood, claiming the well-known film franchise has led to an increase in street racing, The Eastsider said. Fans of “Fast & Furious” have been drawn to the neighborhood since it appeared in the first film.
A homeless man who was shot to death on Aug. 9 turns out to have been a talented artist. But people who knew Josue Soltan Rodriguez told The Eastsider he was also wrestling with demons.
A four-year-old child was left in a car Monday in the 1600 block of Bellevue Avenue, Fox 11 reported. The LAPD requested an ambulance to check on the child but did not give any information about the child's condition. Leaving a child six years old or younger in a hot vehicle is illegal in California.
A photographer who documented cholo culture had his account with 57,000 followers shut down by Instagram for “dangerous organizations,” according to Daily Chela. Merrick Morton of Echo Park captured black-and-white images of Los Angeles cholo culture during the 70s and 80s while working for Rolling Stone Magazine.
Detour Ahead: Sections of Sunset, Glendale and Temple will be closed on Sunday morning for The 2nd Annual Turner Trot Run/Walk. Runners begin at 7:30 am, and the event concludes at 10:30 am.
Crime
Crimes last week included a robbery in the 1600 block of Sunset, assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of Vin Scully and a burglary in the 1900 block of Scott, according to CrimeMapping.com.
News That Hits Home
