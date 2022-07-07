In this issue: Councilmember Gil Cedillo conceded defeat to a political newcomer. The Lotus Festival returns to Echo Park Lake this weekend. And a gluten-free restaurant is headed our way.
Echo Park Scene
Acres of cars fill the Dodger Stadium parking lot.
News & Notes
City Councilmember Gil Cedillo conceded defeat in his bid for a third term on the City Council. The challenger, community activist and public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez, defeated Cedillo in the District 1 race with 16,108 votes to 13,700, or 54.04% to 45.96%. Hernandez officially takes over the seat in December.
Meanwhile, Echo Park's other city councilmember, Mitch O'Farrell, will face union organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez in the November 7 runoff election.
The Lotus Festival returns to Echo Park Lake this weekend for the first time in three years after a pandemic hiatus. The event begins with a Friday night kick-off concert and continues on Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 9 pm. The festival celebrates Asian cultures with food, games, entertainment and Dragon-boat races. This year, the host country is India.
Traffic lanes were closed Monday morning after power lines fell across Glendale Boulevard near Echo Park Lake following a crash. A car crashed overnight into a power pole on Glendale at Park Avenue, leaving the pole leaning to one side, with wires strewn from Park to Montrose Street.
A 1920s Craftsman in Angeleno Heights was the highest-priced home sale during the last week, according to Redfin's listings. The 4-bedroom home on Kensington Road went for $2.2 million, $250,000 over the original asking price and nearly double the $1,250,000 sale price from 2014.
A gluten-free restaurant featuring Mediterranean cuisine is preparing to open in the Mohawk Bend complex at Sunset and Alvarado. Levant Bistro, which apparently is moving from Raleigh, North Carolina to L.A., plans to open the doors to its new restaurant this month, according to its website.
Crime
Last week's crime reports included a burglary in the 1300 block of Sunset and a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Lemoyne, according to CrimeMapping.com.
