In this issue: The neighborhood's tallest building has sold for $51 million. The speed limit will be lowered on Stadium Way. And a woman was rescued after falling down a construction shaft.

Echo Park Scene

You see many birds at Echo Park Lake, but a pelican is a rare bird indeed around here. Thanks to Martin Cox for sharing the photo.

News & Notes

The Citibank building - the tallest building in the neighborhood - has been sold. The eight-story building was purchased for $51 million by a real estate investment trust called CMCT and a co-investor. The company plans to upgrade the building topped by a helipad into creative office space for entertainment, media and tech companies. The seller was Foursquare Church, the evangelical Pentecostal Christian denomination founded by preacher Aimee Semple McPherson.

The speed limit on a section of Stadium Way in Elysian Park will soon be reduced by 5 mph. Its part of plan to reduce speeds on 177 miles of city streets after a new state law gave cities greater flexibility to adopt slower speeds, reports the L.A. Times. In the case of Stadium Way, the speed limit between Riverside Drive and Academy Road would drop from 40 mph to 35 mph.

Firefighters freed a woman last Saturday who fell at least 10 feet down a cement-lined shaft at a construction site on the 900 block of North Everett Street. The woman, believed in her mid-20s, had what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters on Saturday also knocked down a blaze in one unit of a two-story condominium building in the 1800 block North Alvarado Street. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Unexpected responses to his tweet about Echo Park led Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano to wonder if L.A. is taking a conservative turn. After NBC showed an aerial view of Echo Park Lake during Super Bowl coverage, Arellano tweeted, “Did that [footage] show the fence that keeps out people from living in it?” The surprise? Democrats and progressives responded to the tweet by praising the restoration of order in Echo Park. As the city ramps up for the mayor’s race, Arellano writes, “Los Angeles in 2022 sounds like Orange County circa 1994.”

Nashville Hot Chicken is preparing to open a restaurant at Temple Street and Westlake Avenue. Signage has gone up on the ground floor of the large apartment building.

Police searched for a murder suspect on a bus last week, halting traffic along the 2200 block of Sunset Boulevard. The search did not turn up any suspects.

Crime

Crime reports last week included a robbery in the 1400 block of Sunset, a burglary in the 1500 block of Glendale, and a vehicle theft in the 1800 block of Avalon, according to CrimeMapping.com.

